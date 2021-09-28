Britney Just Hinted at Having a Baby After Claims Her Dad Won’t Allow Her to Get Pregnant

While they aren’t parents yet, it looks like Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s baby prep is already in full swing. The engaged couple took to Instagram to tease at their plans of starting a family with a newborn baby in tow—a newborn baby doll, to be exact.

Britney’s fiancé Sam, 27, shared a clip of the pop star, 39, dancing around with a baby doll to his Instagram Story on Monday, September 27. “Exclusive! We had a baby 😂😂 What should we name her?” he wrote over the clip per People, before joking, “Oh, look at that! You look just like each other.” In another clip, Sam praised his future wife’s dance skills with the baby doll. “She’s talented, got that choreography down,” he teased. Britney agreed, adding “She’s a natural like her mama,” with a laugh.

The couple, who announced their engagement in September 2021, have been vocal about their plans to start a family together. Britney, for her part, revealed her desire to have more children with Sam during a bombshell testimony at her conservatorship hearing in June. The “Toxic” singer told a judge at the time that her father, Jamie Spears, and others involved in her conservatorship case have prevented her from getting pregnant since the conservatorship began in 2008.

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney said at the time. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”

The singer, who already shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, went on to note that she wanted to remove her IUD birth control so she could “start trying to have another baby” with her then-boyfriend, Sam. According to the singer, however, the team behind her conservatorship wouldn’t allow it. “But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children—any more children,” she alleged.

Since then, both Britney and her dad Jamie have filed to end her conservatorship. While the final decision on Britney’s conservatorship has yet to be determined, it looks like Britney’s dream of having more children has a better chance of coming true now. Her fiancé, meanwhile, is also said to be “ready” for their next step as a family, according to a source who spoke to People in June. “He’s ready for marriage and kids with Britney and is serious about the relationship,” the insider said at the time. “She wants to take that next step and have that full life with him.”

Controlling Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu.

