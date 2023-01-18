Britney Just Responded to Rumors She Acted ‘Manic’ & Talked ‘Gibberish’ In a Restaurant—She’s ‘So Flattered’

Responding to toxicity! Britney Spears’ restaurant situation made the rounds on social media after rumors of the singer having a meltdown were posted by the gossip site TMZ. The “Toxic” singer took to her Instagram to poke fun at the situation.

Britney posted on her Instagram story on January 18, 2023, of herself with the cat filter and a sticker of pasta. “All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta,” she began. “What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta? “Wouldn’t that be hot?” she asked when Sam Asghari entered the frame and quipped, “Like a cat.” Along with the story, Britney posted a video of her flipping the camera off with no caption. Sam also posted on his own Instagram story, “Don’t believe what you read online people.”

On January 14, 2023, an eyewitness sent a report to TMZ of Britney and Sam at Los Angeles restaurant Joey, with the “Hold Me Closer” singer reportedly acting “manic” and “talking gibberish,” prompting her husband to “storm out.” She left the restaurant shortly after. The night of the restaurant incident, Britney posted on her Instagram “I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE 👀 !!! I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!”

However, insiders who work at the restaurant report that Britney was not the problem at the restaurant. “The disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent,” a staffer dished to Page Six, adding that she was hiding behind a menu. They explained that Britney “was understandably upset” and that Sam “only left briefly to get their car, but he did not storm out.”

Britney and Sam married on June 9, 2022, at their old mansion in Los Angeles, CA. Approximately 60 people attended including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow. After almost a decade of being in conservatorship by her father, the judge presiding over her case ended her controversial conservatorship on November 2021.

