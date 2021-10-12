Here’s Whether Britney Still Wants a ‘Relationship’ With Jamie Lynn After Her Memoir About Their Family

Family ties. Britney Spears’ response to Jamie Lynn’s memoir news shows whether she still wants a “relationship” with her younger sister.

Jamie Lynn announced in an Instagram post on Monday, October 11, that she’s publishing a memoir amid Britney’s conservatorship case. In the post, Jamie Lynn explained that she was inspired to write her memoir—which is titled Things I Should Have Said—after her daughter Maddie’s near-fatal ATV accident when she was 8 years old.

“I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!! ‘THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID’ has been in the works for quite a longggg time now,” she wrote in her caption. “Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way. I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to.”

Jamie Lynn also explained that she wrote the book to give herself “closure” on what she’s experienced in her 30 years of life. “I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else,” she wrote. “I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.”

She continued, “Which is why, I’m so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave ,because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences. Last but certainly not least, I want you all to know, YOU matter, YOUR story matters,YOU are enough, and don’t ever let this world try to convince you otherwise.”

After her announcement, a source told HollywoodLife that Britney still wants a “healthy relationship” with Jamie Lynn but finds it “hard” to rebuild their bond because of her younger sister’s relationship with their father, Jamie Spears, who was removed as Britney’s conservator in September after more than a decade of overseeing her life.

“Britney would eventually like to have a good relationship with her sister, but it’s hard because her sister is close to her mom and talks to her dad,” the insider said. “It’s hard to get back to family dynamics when this isn’t cleaned up.”

The source continued, “She doesn’t want to talk emotionally or say the wrong thing after the work they’ve done to get here. She loves her family very much and would one day like to have a healthy relationship with all of them when this is behind her.”

As for how Britney is now, another insider told the site that Britney is in a “good place” since her father was suspended as her conservator, a role he held since 2008 when her conservatorship started. “Today, Britney is in a good place in that this is all moving in the right direction for her. Ideally, she just wants to get it over with,” the source said.

News broke of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, which she initially titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, in July when Worthy Publishing, a branch of Hachette Book Group, announced that the Zoey 101 alum had a book in the works to tell her “unfiltered story on her own terms.” “She shares never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable,” the publisher’s description read. “Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story.”

After backlash from Britney’s fans, Jamie Lynn changed the title of her memoir from I Must Confess—a reference to Britney’s 1998 song, “…Baby One More Time”—to Things I Should Have Said.

Things I Should Said by Jaime Lynn Spears hits shelves on January 18, 2022. Pre-order it on Amazon.

