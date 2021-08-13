Britney Just Subtly Responded to Her Dad Stepping Down as Conservator After Her ‘Abuse’ Claims

Ever since the news broke, #FreeBritney supporters have wanted to hear Britney Spears’ response to her dad stepping down from her conservatorship—and it looks like the pop princess didn’t keep them waiting. Britney appeared to subtly react to her father agreeing to step down as her co-conservator over on Instagram just hours after his court filing was made public.

The “Toxic” singer, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 12, to share a pair of posts following reports of her dad Jamie Spears‘ plan to step down after 13 years of being co-conservator of her estate. One post featured a video of Britney dancing along to a compilation of songs, including Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire.” The pop star looked carefree and celebratory in the clip, which she captioned with a message about “letting go” and finding “freedom.” She wrote, “you can see the last dance in [the] red top I’m very hesitant when dancing 💃🏼 but letting go is freedom. I’m not sure exactly why I’m being so cautious,” she continued, noting that a former injury may have been holding her back. “It might be my left foot that was broken talking to me,” Britney explained. “You can tell when I turn but hopefully I will let go thoroughly and follow through soon.”

Fans took to the comments to celebrate Britney’s joyous post following the news of her father’s announcement, with one user writing, “GET ALLLLLL THE FREEDOM QUEEN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳” Another chimed in, “You’ll follow through when you’re ready. Any one [sic] and anything that has been broken is cautious.” Britney also went on to share a second Instagram post later that evening, which featured an unattributed illustration of a girl with flowers and butterflies surrounding her. The sweet image left fans feeling hopeful, with many interpreting the post as a subtle response to her father’s decision.

Britney’s posts came just hours after her father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents announcing he would step down from his role of co-conservator of her estate, which saw him managing her lifestyle and finances since Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008. Jamie’s announcement came after mounting pressure from #FreeBritney supporters and Britney’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who urged him to step down as soon as possible. In his filing, Jamie claimed there were “no actual grounds for suspending or removing” himself from her conservatorship, but ultimately decided to step aside as he “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” the documents read, as per TMZ.

While he agreed to step down, however, Jamie also used the filing to deny allegations of “abuse” shared by Britney during her bombshell testimony in June. “To the extent that Ms. Spears is upset with being admitted to the treatment facility, her medication, or her specific treatment plan, she is directing her anger towards the wrong person,” the filing read.

Jamie’s lawyers went on to seemingly shift blame toward Britney’s personal conservator, Jodi Montogomery, and her former court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham, who resigned following reports he was secretly “loyal” to Britney’s father. “At present, it is unclear whether Ms. Spears knows or remembers the extent to which Jodi Montgomery, Sam Ingham, and the medical team were involved in everything she is complaining about,” the filing noted.

