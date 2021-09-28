Britney Just Called a New Doc About Her Life ‘Not True’ After Her Fiancé Slammed It For Making a ‘Profit’ From Her

Not true. Britney Spears’ response to Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears documentary shows that she doesn’t agree with everything the new doc alleged about her life.

Controlling Britney Spears, which Hulu released on Friday, September 24, is the second part to The New York Times’ documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which came out in February and followed Britney’s conservatorship case and the #FreeBritney movement. After the premiere of Controlling Britney Spears, Britney took to her Instagram with a post slamming the documentary for their depiction of her. “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true!!!” Britney captioned a video of her in a white crop top and shorts via Us Weekly. “I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!!”

Britney went on to criticize the documentary for focusing on her past, as well as using distasteful footage of her. “Number one … that’s the past !!! Number two … can the dialogue get any classier 🤷🏼‍♀️🤓😭 ??? Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world 😳 !!!” she wrote. “What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part 👏🏼🙄 !!! Wow … since it’s such a kind world I will say The Rose Project 🌹 did stick and I will tell you why … do you think things happen for a reason or by chance ???” She ended her caption by explaining why she wore white in her Instagram. “Pssss wearing WHITE for NEW BEGINNINGS 🤍🤍🤍”

Britney’s response comes a week after her fiancé, Sam Asghari, slammed Netflix, Hulu and other networks and services for making a “profit” from his soon-to-be wife and the “injustice” she’s experienced. “I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting against injustice #freebritney,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on September 22. In another post, Sam explained that he doesn’t “blame” these networks for making these documentaries, but he “questioned” why Britney wasn’t included.

“Apparently my opinion has increased in value over the last few days,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. ‘Past docs left bad after taste,” he wrote. “I’m hopeful this one will be respectful. I don’t blame CNN, BBC, or Netflix (wich got me thru lockdowns) for airing them because as an actor I tell other peoples stories too. I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject. Any credit for light being shed should go to #freebritney.”

It’s unclear which part of Controlling Britney Spears Britney felt was “not true,” but the main bombshell from the documentary was that the singer’s calls and texts were monitored and recorded by her security company, Black Box Security, who “mirrored” the pop star’s phone on an iPad by logging into her iCloud account. The documentary also claimed that a listening device was placed in her bedroom. The information was then sent to Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, who has been her conservator since her conservatorship was created in 2008, as well as an employee of the business management he had hired.

In a statement to Reuters, Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, didn’t discuss the specific allegations, but said that Britney’s father’s actions were “well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court” and “were done with knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney and/or the court.” “Jamie’s record as conservator – and the court’s approval of his actions – speak for themselves,” Thoreen continued.

A lawyer for Black Box Security President Edan Yemini also denied that allegations in a statement shown in the documentary. “Mr. Yemini and Black Box have always conducted themselves within professional, ethical and legal bounds, and they are particularly proud of their work keeping Ms. Spears safe for many years,” the statement read.

Controlling Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.