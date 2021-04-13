Britney Spears Just Reacted to Fans Who Are ‘Concerned’ About Her Amid Her Conservatorship

Thankful for the support. Britney Spears responded to concerns over her conservatorship battle in a new post to Instagram, revealing that she is “flattered” by the fans who continue to rally behind her.

The “Swimming in the Stars” singer, 39, took to the social media platform on Monday, April 12, to give a shoutout to those “concerned” for her life amid her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, James Spears. As part of her response, the star decided to share a video from what she previously dubbed her “Touch of Rose” photoshoot in 2020, noting that her clip shared to the ‘gram had “never been seen” by fans before—though many commenters were quick to point out how it resembled snippets shared to her feed in the past.

“These specific takes have never been seen so it’s sort of new to me. I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and trust me that’s A LOT,” Britney captioned the clip. “Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life… what can I say I’m FLATTERED!!! Here’s to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing!!!”

Britney’s post appears to be a nod to her #FreeBritney supporters, whose concern for the star has only continued to grow in recent weeks following the release of The New York Times’ Hulu documentary, Framing Britney Spears, in February 2021. The film documented the intense media scrutiny that ultimately led to Britney’s placement in a conservatorship under the control of her father, James Spears, who continues to oversee her personal life and career. Given her father’s level of authority over her life, many fans have gone so far as to question whether Britney’s Instagram captions are even written by her.

Her followers’ doubt was amplified as recently as March, when Britney admitted in a caption that Framing Britney Spears made her “embarrassed” and left her crying for “two weeks” despite not having seen the documentary in full. “My life has always been very speculated, watched, and judged really my whole life… I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!” Britney wrote in an Instagram post on March 30. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged, insulted, and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day!!!!”

She continued, “As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well… I still cry sometimes!!!!”

