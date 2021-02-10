Britney Spears Just Said People Don’t Know Her Real ‘Story’ Amid Her Conservatorship Drama

More to the story. Britney Spears reacted to the documentary about her conservatorship and hinted that there’s more to her life than what was documented in the Hulu film.

Filming Britney Spears, which was a part of Hulu With FX’s The New York Times Presents docuseries, premiered on Friday, February 5. The documentary explained the history of Britney’s conservatorship, which was created in 2007 amid her war with the media and the paparazzi. Britney’s conservatorship came after her divorce from her husband at the time, Kevin Federline, and a viral incident with a paparazzo, in which she hit his car with an umbrella.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and her lawyer, Andrew Wallet, were named as co-conservators over her person and estate. As conservators, Jamie and Wallet can limit Britney’s visitors, have access to her medical records and doctors and can manage the financial decisions she makes. Wallet has since removed himself as Britney’s conservator, while Jamie is no longer a conservator over her person but remains one over her estate. The documentary also explained how the #FreeBritney movement rose in response to Britney’s controversial conservatorship, which critics believe isn’t necessary given Britney’s current mental state.

Since the documentary premiered, Britney’s team has been silent about the film. However, on Tuesday, February 9, fans believe that Britney reacted to the news around the film in a tweet about her 2018 performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!” she tweeted along with a clip of the video.

In another tweet, Britney reminded fans that everyone has their own story and hinted that what people know about hers may not be the full reality. “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives RoseCherry blossomTulipBlossom!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens CameraSparkles !!!!” she wrote.

Britney’s tweets come after her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, slammed Jamie in an Instagram Story, accusing him of “trying to control” their relationship. “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari wrote on Tuesday. “In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country not to be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

