Britney Spears & Prince William ‘Exchanged Emails’ Long Before He Married Kate—Inside Their ‘Cyber Romance’

Pop royalty to actual royalty? It’s been discovered Britney Spears and Prince William may have had a little online romance long before he married Kate Middleton.

The Daily Mail dug up an old interview with Britney from 2002 in which she told talk show host Frank Skinner that she had been in touch with the Duke of Cambridge at the peak of her pop career (and his hotness, if you ask us). She said: “We exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn’t work out,” Britney, then 20 years old, said. “You were blown [off] by Prince William?” asked Frank, as Britney replied, “Yeah.” It’s not the first time we’ve heard of an alleged romance (ish) between the royal and the popstar, well before he married Kate Middleton.

Did Britney Spears and Prince William date?

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen made the connection between William and Britney in his book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan released in November 2021: “[William and Britney] tried to get together back when they were young, and he also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and the niece of President [George W.] Bush,” Andersen told Us Weekly at the time. Though Britney and the Prince did correspond via email and phone, it never escalated beyond that. “There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period,” he said.

William and Kate back met in 2001 at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and began dating two years later in 2003. Their engagement was announced in November 2010 and they were wed in April 2011. The beloved royal couple has since gone on to welcome three children, sons George, Louis and daughter Charlotte. Britney, meanwhile, had a series of high-profile relationships during her tumultuous time in the spotlight. Her exes include Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline. After her breakup from Kevin, Britney was placed under a controversial conservatorship, which placed her father Jamie in control of most of her life until late 2021 when the conservatorship was suspended. Enjoying her new-found freedom, Britney has since settled down with Sam Asghari. The couple married in June 2022.

