Britney’s Fiancé Just Responded to Her Fans Telling Her to Get a Prenup Amid Their Suspicions of Him

With $70 million in the bank, it makes sense why fans want to know what Britney Spears’ prenup with Sam Asghari will look like now that they’re engaged.

Britney and Sam, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. After five years of dating, Britney announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, that she and Sam were engaged. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Sam, for his part, also shared a photo of Britney showing her engagement ring as he and his fiancée kissed for the camera. After the news of her engagement, many of Britney’s fans and friends commented on her post, urging her to have Sam sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding.

“Make him sign a prenup,” actress Octavia Spencer commented. Instagram user @karolinacole commented, “Still don’t know about the dude Sam so protect your assets Britney! Make sure to get that prenup girl! 😍” User @ryinskot wrote, “THIS IS A STORY ABOUT A GIRL NAMED PRENUPNEY.” Another user, @gelilajpg, commented, “so happy for you mama but please make sure y’all sign that prenup😘.” User @tayenriquez also wrote, “Please make him sign a prenup.”

After the dozens of prenup comments, Sam took to his own Instagram Story to confirm that he and Britney will sign an “iron-clad prenup.” He also joked that the legal document was to protect his “jeep and shoe collection” rather than her assets. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Britney is worth $70 million. “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The Prenup!” Sam wrote. “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.” He accompanied his post with two laughing emojis.

Britney and Sam’s engagement came two months after she accused her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, of not allowing her to get married or have kids again. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” Britney said during a court hearing on June 23. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

According to The Sun, Sam is worth $1 million, which includes income from his acting and modeling career. Since his appearance in Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video, Sam has starred in TV shows like Black Monday, NCIS and Hacks. He’s also posed for the cover of Iron Man magazine and is the founder of his own fitness website, Asghari Fitness, which charges customers $9 per week or $468 per year.

Prior to her relationship with Sam, Britney was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The former couple share two sons: Sean Preston and Jayden James. According to TMZ, Kevin and Britney signed a prenup before their marriage. After their divorce, Kevin received a $1.3 million settlement, as well as $20,000 per month child support. Britney also had to pay $250,000 to Kevin in lawyer fees. Britney was also married to Jason Allen Alexander for 55 hours, however, their marriage was annulled.

