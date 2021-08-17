Britney Just Responded to Rumors She’s Pregnant After Claims Her Dad Forced Her to Be on Birth Control

Shut it down. Britney Spears isn’t pregnant nor did she have a boob job. The “…Oops I Did It Again” singer took to her Instagram on Monday, August 16, to respond to rumors she’s pregnant with her third child and had plastic surgery.

“No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant … I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food 😋 !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!!” she captioned a series of topless photos of herself in a white bikini bottom and knee-length boots.

Britney also slammed users who slut-shamed her for her recent Instagram photos of her in little to no clothing. “In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!!” she wrote. “The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!! I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as fuck but in my imagination it felt great !!!!”

The Grammy winner went on to explain why she decided to pose topless for an Instagram. “I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive ….. anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!” she wrote. “I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

The “Baby One More Time” songstress ended her caption with support of the #FreeBritney movement, which seeks to end her conservatorship. “And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really fucking funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 👚 3 years ago !!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all 🌹🌹🌹 !!!! Psss this was shot on holy Sunday yesterday ✨ !!!!” she wrote.

Britney’s response to the pregnancy rumors comes two months after her conservatorship hearing in June, where she accused her dad, Jamie Spears, of not allowing her to marry or have kids with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and forcing her to be on birth control against her will. Jamie, who announced his decision to step down as Britney’s conservator in August, has been her conservator since her conservatorship was created in 2008.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” Britney said at the hearing. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children—any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me waaay more harm than good.”

Britney shares two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. In a statement in June, K-Fed’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, revealed that Britney’s ex-husband is open to a “change” in their custody agreement once her conservatorship ends. At the moment, K-Fed has 70 percent custody, while Britney has 30 percent.

“If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she’s okay,” Kaplan said at the time. “And if it’s no longer necessary, that’s great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she’s doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes.”

In another Instagram post in August, Britney revealed that she was “happier” when she “looked heavier,” which is why she’s embracing her curves. “It’s really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs 🦵🏻 first … then my stomach … then my face 🙆🏼‍♀️ … and that’s when I know I’ve actually lost weight !!!!” she captioned a series of selfies. “When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I’m not so sure I like it 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️.”

She continued, “In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth !!!! I have a couple of throwback dances 💃🏼 from this summer where I looked heavier but it’s weird cause I think I was happier !!!! Oh well … sorry for my shallow talk of weight … but it is what it is you know 😂😂😂🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL ☀️ !!!!!”

