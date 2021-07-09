Britney Spears Just Told ‘Haters’ Criticizing Her Nude Photo to ‘Kiss My Ass’

It’s Britney, bitch. Britney Spears‘ nude photo led her to tell her haters to “kiss my ass.” The “…Oops I Did It Again” singer took to her Instagram on Thursday, July 8, to share a topless photo of her with her back to the camera.

The picture showed the Grammy winner in her bathroom with her blonde hair over her shoulder as she posed. Spears captioned the photo with three ballet slipper emojis. The post led to thousands of comments from fans and celebrities, including Paris Hilton who left a heart eyes emoji.

However, many fans wondered where Spears’ tattoos were in the picture, which showed her with an ink-less back. “Where are the tattoos?” one follower commented. Spears has a flower fairy tattoo on her lower back, as well as a Hebrew neck tattoo that symbolizes healing.

So what happened to her tats? Well, Britney later took to her Instagram with another post, explaining that she edited the tattoos out of the picture because she liked the “clean” look with no ink. She also told “haters” who criticized the photo to “kiss my ass.”

“Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️… and yea I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters 😘🍑!!!!!!” she captioned a picture of her flipping off the camera.

Given the current legal battle between her and her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship, many fans wondered if the clap back was really written by Britney. “This isn’t Britney!!🙂🙂,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Britney is never this rude.” One more person wrote, “Britney is never this rude.”

According to The New Yorker, Spears runs her own social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter, but her posts have to be approved by her team. The magazine reported in July 29021 that every Thursday about 10 people from Britney’s legal and business team, public affairs and social media discuss meet to discuss her various business deals and social media posts. This is how it works without her,” a team member told The New Yorker.

The magazine reported that Britney writes her own posts but submits them to CrowdSurf, a company employed to handle her social media, which uploads them to her accounts. The New Yorker also reported that it’s rare for Britney’s team to block her posts, but in some posts are “deemed too sensitive to upload” if they “raise legal questions,” such as discuss Spears’ conservatorship. “She’s not supposed to discuss the conservatorship,” the team member said.

