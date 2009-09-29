Britney Spears News: New Single “3” Released Today

Last week, we announced that Britney would be releasing her new single “3” today, and as promised, the track was played this morning for the first time on New York’s Z100 radio station. The new track is clearly meant to get her fans riled up for a fun night of clubbing, and, based on the lyrics, maybe a little something afterwards. Are we reading into it too much?

We think not.

See for yourself:

1, 2, 3

Not only you and me

Got one eighty degrees

And I’m caught in between

Countin’

1, 2, 3

Peter, Paul & Mary

Gettin’ down with 3P

Everybody loves ***

Countin’

Babe, pick a night

To come out and play

If it’s alright

What do you say?

Merrier the more

Triple fun that way

Twister on the floor

What do you say?

Are – you in

Livin’ in sin is the new thing (yeah)

Are – you in

I am countin’!

Chorus

Three is a charm

Two is not the same

I don’t see the harm

So are you game?

Lets’ make a team

Make ’em say my name

Lovin’ the extreme

Now are you game?

Are – you in

Livin’ in sin is the new thing

Are – you in

I am countin’!



Chorus

What we do is innocent

Just for fun and nothin’ meant

If you don’t like the company

Let’s just do it you and me

You and me…

Or three….

Or four….

– On the floor!

Listen to the new track here: