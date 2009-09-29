Britney Spears News: New Single “3” Released Today

Last week, we announced that Britney would be releasing her new single “3” today, and as promised, the track was played this morning for the first time on New York’s Z100 radio station. The new track is clearly meant to get her fans riled up for a fun night of clubbing, and, based on the lyrics, maybe a little something afterwards. Are we reading into it too much?
We think not.
See for yourself:
1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I’m caught in between
Countin’
1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul & Mary
Gettin’ down with 3P
Everybody loves ***
Countin’
Babe, pick a night
To come out and play
If it’s alright
What do you say?
Merrier the more
Triple fun that way
Twister on the floor
What do you say?
Are – you in
Livin’ in sin is the new thing (yeah)
Are – you in
I am countin’!
Chorus
Three is a charm
Two is not the same
I don’t see the harm
So are you game?
Lets’ make a team
Make ’em say my name
Lovin’ the extreme
Now are you game?
Are – you in
Livin’ in sin is the new thing
Are – you in
I am countin’!
Chorus
What we do is innocent
Just for fun and nothin’ meant
If you don’t like the company
Let’s just do it you and me
You and me…
Or three….
Or four….
– On the floor!
Listen to the new track here: