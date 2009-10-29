Britney Spears News: Is the Pop Star Newly Engaged?

Third time’s a charm? After her less-than-a-day marriage in Vegas, then her crazy-in-shambles marriage to K-Fed, Britney Spears might just be engaged for a third time.

Spears has been spotted out with Jason Trawick wearing a seriously serious ring on her engagement finger, but remaining curiously silent about it. With the girl’s string of poor man choices, we hope this guy won’t wear baggy jeans and wifebeaters to the beach, or sport a chinstrap, or marry her for a day. Or be in a boy band. Or a womanizer.

Hey looks cute, right? Conclusion: three is the lucky number; hey, it worked for J. Lo…