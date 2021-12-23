Britney Is Releasing Her 1st Song Since Being Free After Slamming Her Family For ‘What They Did’ to Her

She’s back! Britney Spears’ new song is in the works a month after she was freed from her conservatorship.

Britney announced in an Instagram post on December 22, 2021, that she’s recording her first song since the end of her conservatorship of 13 years. Britney’s conservatorship—which put her father, Jamie Spears, and others in control of her estate and life in 2008—was terminated on November 12, 2021, after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny ruled that Britney was capable of managing her own finances and determined that the circumstances that first led to the conservatorship in 2008 are no longer relevant.

In her Instagram post in December 2021, Britney slammed her family—which includes her dad, Jamie Spears, her mom, Lynne Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears—for “what they did” to her. “I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣ ⁣ ” Britney captioned the post, which included a video of her singing a capella in her bathroom. “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!”

In her caption, Britney slammed her family for something they “tried” to do to her “three years ago.” She also explained that she posted the video of her singing a capella as a way to be her own “cheerleader.” “I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found,” she wrote.

Britney went on to include data on her achievements, which includes almost 100 million records sold worldwide, more than 39.8 million singles sold and the 18th-best-selling album artist in the Nielsen era. “No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader 📣 …” Britney continued in her caption.

Britney’s post comes after her father asked for “access” to her estate weeks after her conservatorship ended. Variety reported on December 8, 2021, that Jamie—who was the conservator over Britney’s estate from 2008 to 2021—appeared remotely by phone at a court hearing where his attorney asked the court for him to “access Britney’s estate plan,” which was “quickly objected.” “In a normal situation, a normal person would never have to show their estate plan,” said an attorney for John Zabel, a certified public accountant who was asked by Britney to help with her finances, told the court, according to Variety. The magazine also reported that Jamie’s attorney told the court at one point: “I propose that we behave like grown-ups.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Britney is worth $60 million. Per a 2021 report by Forbes, Jamie has made at least $5 million as Britney’s conservator since he took on the role in 2008. Per court documents reviewed by Forbes, Britney has had to pay her father $16,000 per month since February 2009 as her conservator. In 12 years, that amount has equaled to $2.4 million. In legal documents filed in August 2021, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, claimed that Jamie spent more than $1.3 million in attorney fees from October 2020 to June 2021. He also alleged that Jamie asked for $541,000 in the past year for “media matters” as Britney’s conservator. “There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing,” he said.

Per a 2021 report by The New York Times, Jamie also received a cut of Britney’s touring revenues. The newspaper reported that Jamie received 1.5 percent of gross ticket and merchandise sales from Britney’s Piece of Me Las Vegas residency, which ran from 2013 to 2017. The show grossed $137.7 million, according to Caesars Entertainment, which left Jamie with a cut of $2.1 million. The New York Times also reports that Jamie received a 2.95 percent commission from Britney’s 2011 Femme Fatale tour, which would have made him at least $500,000.

Along with her court-ordered salary to her father, Britney had to pay for Jamie’s $2,000-per-month office, which has cost her almost $300,000 in 12 years. Britney also had to pay estimated millions of dollars in legal fees for both her attorney and Jamie’s. According to Forbes, court records from 2018 to 2019 reveal that Jamie’s law firm at the time, Freeman, Freeman and Smiley, charged Britney $170,000 for her father’s legal fees. From 2016 to 2018, Britney’s former attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, was paid $331,940.50 for 698.7 hours of work at $475 per hour while representing her.

At her court hearing in 2021, Britney slammed the California court system for allowing her father to make so much money off of her. “It makes no sense whatsoever for the state of California to sit back and literally watch me, with their own two eyes, make a living for so many people and pay so many people, trucks and buses on tour, on the road with me, and be told I’m not good enough,” she said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money, and it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end.”

