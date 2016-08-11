‘Clumsy’ Is the Newest Britney Spears Song You Need to Hear

Britney Spears is gearing up to drop her upcoming ninth album, “Glory,” on August 26 with the release of a brand-new song, “Clumsy,” on Twitter last night. “A new track just hit @AppleMusic,” she posted alongside an iTunes link to download.

Even though Britney’s new song landed online just before midnight on Wednesday, August 10, people are already really into it—in the few hours it’s been live, the track’s been met with overwhelming enthusiasm by fans on Twitter.

“Clumsy” was written by Britney and Talay Riley, who’s also previously worked with stars like Chris Brown, Iggy Azalea, and Usher. And while you might consider the 34-year-old’s other recent releases, “Make Me…” and “Private Show,” to be pure pop,”Clumsy” sounds a bit more like a dance track.

You might remember that the new song was first teased earlier this week, on Monday, when Britney shared the link to an article about the song on Popcrush with her Twitter followers, but this is the first time we’ve actually heard the full track. Listen to it on Spotify here or head over to iTunes to buy it.