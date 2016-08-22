Britney Spears’s New Dance-Ready Album ‘Glory’ Leaks One Week Early

Britney Spears’s Glory is not scheduled to be released until Friday, but the album leaked in a very old-school way this weekend when a store in Mexico accidentally put it on its shelves. (Or, you know, not accidentally.)

The album instantly took off online, though RCA, Britney’s label, worked overtime to get links to it down. It seemed to do a good job — as of Monday morning, they are impossible to find. Still, a full track list, details about her collaborators, and reviews remain online.

The early reviews confirm that Glory focuses on what Britney does best: dance music. It’s an upbeat departure from her last album Britney Jean, which debuted to the lowest sales of all Britney Spears albums. “‘What You Need’ is a blast of horns and southern flavor, ‘If I’m Dancing’ rips a page out of the Major Lazer handbook and ‘Just Luv Me’ channels the icy bounce of Justin Bieber’s latest hits,” writes Steven Horowitz for Billboard. The last track “Coupure Électrique” features the 34-year-old singing in French for two-and-a-half minutes.

Get the full track list below:

1.Invitation

2. Make Me… (feat. G-Eazy)

3. Private Show

4. Man on the Moon

5. Just Luv Me

6. Clumsy

7. Do You Wanna Come Over?

8. Slumber Party

9. Just Like Me

10. Love Me Down

11. Hard to Forget Ya

12. What You Need

13. Better

14. Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortes)

15. Liar

16. If I’m Dancing

17. Coupure Électrique