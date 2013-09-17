Britney Spears is Back! Details on Her New Album and Las Vegas Show

Britney’s back! Pop star Britney Spears made the big announcement on Good Morning America (with the help of about 1,300 people who stood in the middle of the Las Vegas desert) that she’ll be releasing her eighth album at the end of the year. The cost of the grand announcement? A reported $100,000.

The new album isn’t the only thing on the horizon for Britney. For one, Britney revealed that she’ll be taking up residence and performing at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas for the next two years. (Taking a page from the Celine Dion playbook, perhaps?) The new show, “Piece of Me,” will feature a mix of her greatest hits and some new material from her upcoming album.

Britney is scheduled for 50 shows in total at Planet Hollywood and tickets are on sale today starting at $59. Get ready for a club-meets-theater vibe for the shows. Britney told Good Morning America that she’s currently in training for a whopping five hours every day to prep for the new show, and she seems excited to hit the stage again.

Britney also weighed in on Miley Cyrus’ twerking VMA performance. The pop star has certainly been known for some controversial VMA performances in her heyday (to wit: the snake, the see-through jumpsuit, the kiss with Madonna), and she gave Miley a pass. “When a performance is that memorable, people are going to criticize. Miley is being herself. I give props to her,” she said.

Britney also gave some insight into how her new album came together, saying that most of the music was inspired by her breakup with Jason Trawick. Her first single, “Work B*tch,” hit the number one spot in 36 countries in mere minutes, according to Good Morning America. The untitled album is also set to release on December 3, 2013.

Some other fun facts from Britney’s GMA interview for you to chew on:

1. Her favorite single: “Toxic”

2. Her favorite dance move: The “Oops I Did It Again” heart thrust

3. Her first kiss: At age 13 with Justin Timberlake (Aww!)

Watch the full interview on Good Morning America below: