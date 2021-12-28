Britney Says Her Music Hiatus Is a ‘F–k You’ to Her Family After Years of Profiting Off of Her

There’s a reason why fans haven’t heard any new Britney Spears music since her conservatorship ended—and according to the pop star, it has as much to do with her family as it does with her own plans for the future.

The “Gimme More” singer took to Instagram on December 27, 2021, to share a lengthy post explaining why she has yet to release new songs after her conservatorship was finally terminated after 13 years in November 2021. According to Britney, the decision to go on an extended hiatus is her subtle way of offering payback to her family—including her father James Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears—for the way they “hurt” her and her career after her conservatorship began in 2008. “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F**k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” she wrote, in part. “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.”

Britney, who is now engaged to Sam Asghari and has already shared her dreams for a family with the model, is still working on picking up the pieces in her personal life before returning to music. In large part, the singer blames her family for the damage to her life. “I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God,” Britney wrote, possibly referencing her “forced” mental health facility stay in 2019. “From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being [in] fake denial. It was too much to really face.”

She continued, “My goal this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me. We are just people and I’m not superwoman but I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it.”

While the “Toxic” singer is looking toward the future, she still took the time to call out her family members for inhibiting her career in the past. “I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs … I had two months off in between each show setting for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told, ‘No…,” she wrote, noting that her sister Jamie Lynn was given opportunities instead of her. “It didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music … yet the person who owns the music is told no!!!!” Britney added. “They even gave remixes to my sister but I was always told no?”

Britney continued, “I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore … that’s just the surface issues.” The singer insisted that her fans “have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally,” before revealing her real reason for staying away from the music industry: “After what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business,” she wrote. Hopefully one day, Britney can feel comfortable doing what she loves again.

