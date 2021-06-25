Here’s Where Britney Spears’ Mom Stands in Her Legal Battle Amid Claims She Wants to ‘Sue’ Her ‘Family’

Many are wondering where Britney Spears‘ mother stands when it comes to her daughter’s conservatorship, especially following her revealing address to the court on Wednesday, June 23. Well, according to an attorney, Britney’s mom is “very concerned.”

Lynne Spears, 66, responded to her daughter’s court address via her attorney, Gladstone Jones. According to Us Weekly, Jones said Lynne is a “very concerned mother” after hearing Britney’s full statement to Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday.

In her speech, Britney called out the “abusive” conditions of her conservatorship, which has allowed her father James Spears to control nearly every facet of her life for the last 13 years. The “Toxic” singer, 39, told Judge Penny that since the conservatorship took hold in 2008, she has been forced to work against her will, drugged with lithium, and prevented from removing her IUD to keep her from having more children. (Britney currently shares two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.) The performer went on to slam her family members for spreading “lies” about her to the press, noting that she wants to “sue” her relatives for the role they’ve played throughout her conservatorship.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” Britney said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

Britney continued, “They’re telling lies about me openly. Even my family, they do interviews to anyone they want on news stations, my own family doing interviews, and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid. And I can’t say one thing.”

According to E! News, Lynne’s attorney asked Judge Penny to listen to Britney’s wishes to hire her own private attorney and consider her concerns seriously. “I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears,” Jones said during the court proceedings, per E! “One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn’t feel like she was heard,” Jones continued, referencing the last time Britney addressed the court. “I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard.”

Jones added, “Today is the day while the world watches while we listen to Ms. Spears … that we put in place a plan. That is her mother’s request. That we not leave the court without having a plan.” Britney’s father, meanwhile, also shared a statement via an attorney following his daughter’s speech. “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” the statement read. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

