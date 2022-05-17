Britney’s Fiancé Just Revealed How ‘Soon’ They Plan on ‘Expanding’ Their Family Again After Losing Their Baby

Fans are sending their well wishes after Britney Spears’ miscarriage. The pop star and her fiancé Sam Asghari announced in Instagram posts on May 14, 2022, that they lost their expected child.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple wrote in their post. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Fans and friends poured out their support on Instagram. Paris Hilton commented, “🥺I’m so sorry for your loss sis.😢 Always here for you. Sending you so much love❤️ Love you lots B💘.”

Sam went on to post on his Instagram story on May 16, 2022, “We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post on Britney’s account on April 11, 2022. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??’” Britney captioned a photo of tea and flowers. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈”

She continued, “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

The news of her pregnancy came months after her conservatorship ended. Britney claimed that her father and conservator Jamie Spears had inserted an IUD in her against her will. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said in a hearing on June 2021. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

