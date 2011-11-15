Britney Spears & Marilyn Manson: A Match Made In (My) Heaven

As a child who came of age in the 1990s and worshipped pop culture and celebrities before Perez Hilton made it mainstream (I know, I’m so obnoxious, whatever), I was equally fascinated and obsessed with creepy dudes like Marilyn Manson and Fred Durst and tween pop princesses like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera (Ugh, this explains a lot about my life/choices…).

I never thought I’d see the day where the two collided, but thanks to this just uncovered clip by the fine folks at Buzzfeed, they have! Apparently, Britney Spears made this ridiculously sexy (albeit creepy and remnisicent of Eyes Wide Shut) video of her writhing and singing to Manson’s smash hit cover of The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” for her Circus tour, but it’s unclear how it was actually used.

As someone who saw the Circus tour (two times, I might add), I don’t recall this being featured, however I’m thrilled that it’s popped up on the ‘net for all of us to see. Oh, and Spin had an amazing idea: throw these two controversial lunatics on a tour bus and see what happens! Now that’s a circus I could really get behind. Check out the video below.