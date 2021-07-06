Britney Spears’ Manager Just Quit After She Said Her Team ‘Should Be in Jail’ For Their ‘Abusive’ Behavior

The case continues. Britney Spears‘ manager Larry Rudolph resigned on Monday, July 5, a week after the “…Oops I Did It Again” singer told a judge that her team “should be in jail” for her “abusive” conservatorship.

Rudolph quit in a letter to Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, who are both also her co-conservators. In the letter, Rudolph denied that he had ever been a part of Britney’s conservatorship. “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” Rudolph wrote.

He continued, “As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Rudolph, who addressed Jamie and Montgomery as the “co-executors of the estate of Britney Spears,” asked for them to accept his letter as his “formal resignation.” He wrote, “I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

Rudolph was hired as Britney’s manager in the ’90s and worked with her through the early 2000s. He was rehired by Jamie in the late 2000s to help with Britney’s comeback after her hospitalizations in 2007 and 2008. At a hearing in front of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny in June, Britney claimed that anyone who has had a part in her conservatorship—including her management—”should be in jail.”

“The people who did this to me should not get away,” she said. “Ma’am, my dad, and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management, who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no — Ma’am, they should be in jail.”

She also claimed that her management forced her to work and threatened her with lawsuits if she chose not to. “The people who did this to me should not be able to walk away so easily. To recap: I was on tour in 2018. I was forced to do,” she said. “My management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney, and by contract my own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with the tour. He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. And with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney. So out of fear, I went ahead and I did the tour.”

Britney also accused her management of lying that she didn’t take her medication and refused to work. “It’s funny to hear my managers’ side of the story. They all said I wasn’t participating in rehearsals and I never agreed to take my medication — which my medication is only taken in the mornings, never at rehearsal,” she said. “They don’t even see me. So why are they even claiming that? When I said no to one dance move into rehearsals, it was as if I planted a huge bomb somewhere. And I said no, I don’t want to do it this way.”

Britney also claimed that her manager told her therapist that she wasn’t “cooperating or following guidelines” and wasn’t taking her medication, which she denied. “After that, my management, my dancers and my assistant of the new people that were supposed to do the new show all went into a room, shut the door and didn’t come out for at least 45 minutes. Ma’am, I’m not here to be anyone’s slave. I can say no to a dance move.”

She continued, “I was told by my at-the-time therapist, Dr. Benson—who died [in 2019]—that my manager called him and then that moment and told him I wasn’t cooperating or following the guidelines in rehearsals. And he also said I wasn’t taking my medication, which is so dumb, because I’ve had the same lady every morning for the past eight years give me my same medication. And I’m nowhere near these stupid people. It made no sense at all.”

