People Are Flipping Out Over Britney Spears’ New Song ‘Make Me’

Apparently, people have been dying to fill a Britney Spears–shaped void in their lives, because in the few hours since the pop star released her new single late Thursday night, it’s already hit number one on the iTunes charts, dethroning Justin Timberlake (ah, the irony) and his song of summer “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

“Make Me” is the first single from Brit Brit’s upcoming ninth studio album—reportedly due out in May 2017—features rapper G-Eazy (he of pop radio golden child “Me, Myself, and I”), and is more mellow than the 34-year-old’s previous work. In her own words, Britney calls her new sound “a little melodic, a little more not-so-poppy. It’s kind of chill. Very chill.”

Spears first talked about the new album in June in an interview with E! News: “It’s very exciting. I’ve been working on this project for a year and a half now—almost two years—so it really means a lot to me,” she said. “It’s my baby.”

Earlier this year, the singer spoke with V Magazine about her forthcoming work, calling it “the best thing I’ve done in a long time,” adding, “I’m proud of the work, and it’s very different; it’s not what you would think at all.” If that’s the case, we can probably expect more chart-topping tracks to be released over the coming months.

Although she did collaborate on “Pretty Girls” with Iggy Azalea in 2015, the new album will be her first since “Britney Jean” was released in 2013 and hit the number four spot on the Billboard 200.

Download the song for yourself on iTunes now, or listen to it in the YouTube clip above.