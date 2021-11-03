Britney Just Told Her Mom to ‘Go F—k’ Herself For Giving Her Dad the ‘Idea’ For Her Conservatorship

Though her conservatorship is nearing its end, it appears Britney Spears and Lynne Spears relationship remains tense. The pop star has blasted her mother for her role in her conservatorship in the past—and now, she seems to be placing the blame on her mom for coming up with the “idea” to place her under a conservatorship in the first place.

Britney, 39, went off on her mother Lynne, 66, in a since-deleted Instagram post that was originally shared on Tuesday, November 2, according to Page Six. The “Toxic” singer began the post by writing, “The moment I SMILE 😁 and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’” She added, “Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do 💯👍🏼🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

The “Gimme More” star dropped a bomb in her following sentence, suggesting that while it was her dad Jamie Spears who “may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago,” he wasn’t the one to think of the conservatorship first. Britney wrote, “what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea,” before sending a message to her mother directly.

“I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it,” Britney wrote, referring to her former manager Lou Taylor before adding, “so take your whole “I have NO IDEA what’s going on” attitude and go f*** yourself 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 !!!!” The singer went on to write: “You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”

Britney’s deleted post comes months after she seemingly called out her mother and sister, Jamie Lynn, for not helping her sooner during her conservatorship. “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support. How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO,” Britney wrote on Instagram in July.

Britney's deleted post comes months after she seemingly called out her mother and sister, Jamie Lynn, for not helping her sooner during her conservatorship. "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support. How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO," Britney wrote on Instagram in July.

