Britney Is Still ‘Furious’ at Her Mom & Refusing to See Her After Blaming Her For ‘Ruining’ Her Life

Her conservatorship may be over, but Britney Spears and Lynne Spears’ relationship is still at odds. Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda J. Penny ruled to end Britney’s conservatorship on November 12, 2021, after 13 years.

“The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required,” Judge Penny said at the hearing. “Therefore, effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears… is hereby terminated.” Since her conservatorship ended, Britney has been on “cloud nine,” but that doesn’t mean she’s made amends with her family who put her under her conservatorship in the first place.

A source told Page Six on November 16, 2021, that Britney is “still” furious at her mother, Lynne, and even refused to see her when Lynne flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles recently to work things out with her daughter. “A few weeks before the conservatorship ended, Lynne flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney,” the insider said. “But Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house. She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.”

The news comes after Britney claimed that her mother was the one who “gave” her father, Jamie Spears, the “idea” to put her under a conservatorship in 2007. “my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back,” she wrote in an Instagram post in October 2021. Britney continued, “she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and [business manager] Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f—k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did.”

Britney’s post also came around the time Lynne filed a petition asking Britney’s estate for more than $650,000 legal fees. According to court documents obtained by Page Six at the time, Lynne claimed that she hired lawyers “help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence.” The documents also stated that the attorneys “researching and vetting appropriate qualified expert doctors” for Britney in May 2019 and advocated from Jamie’s removal from her conservatorship. (Jamie, who served as Britney’s conservator since her conservatorship started in 2007, was relinquished of his role in September 2021, two months before Britney’s conservatorship officially ended.)

In her Instagram post, Britney also talked about how her mom told her not to smile because she looked “weird.” “The moment I SMILE 😁 and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’” Britney wrote on her Instagram. She continued, “Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do 💯👍🏼🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

