Oops: Britney Spears Loses Her Hair Extensions On Stage

Oops! Britney Spears lost her hair extensions while performing “Do Something” on stage at her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” show on Friday.

As far as wardrobe malfunctions go, losing a chunk of your fake hair on stage has to be up there on the embarrassment scale with nipple slips and tripping over your cape. However, Spears knows the show must always go on, and didn’t miss a beat after a sizable tuft of her faux blonde locks fell to the floor.

Maybe she didn’t notice the hair fall out, but we prefer to think she was just acting the pro. Of course, it took about eight seconds for video proof of the wardrobe fail to end up on YouTube, so you can relive the moment for yourself here.

Really though: After you’ve faced jail time , survived rehab, and shaved your head, losing a few strands of extensions on stage ain’t no thang.