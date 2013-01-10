And Then There Were Two: Britney Spears Leaving “X Factor”





Anybody who’s watched America’s version of “The X Factor” at any point during its two-season tenure probably won’t disagree: The show is—for lack of a better word—abysmal. It’s such a flop, in fact, that bringing in a zeitgeisty, if wooden, co-host by the name of Khloe Kardashian and one very high-profile pop star by the name of Britney Spears couldn’t make it work, which might explain why Spears won’t be back next season. (Yes, as far as we know there will be a next season).

According to TMZ.com, an “unimpeachable” source claims that Brit Brit is jumping ship because she—predictably—wants to focus on her music, but other reports out there seem to point to the fact that she quit because she knew, despite her big-name draw, she wasn’t going to be asked back.

Frankly, this news isn’t that mind-blowing: Everyone was all excited when it was announced last year that Brit would be joining the judges panel alongside Simon Cowell, L.A. Reid and Demi Lovato, but once the show actually started, it was clear she didn’t add much to the reality competition except for some seemingly-sedated, brusque criticism of various contestants—which isn’t nearly enough to warrant the marketing storm created around her decision to join the program, or her $15 million paycheck.

So now the show is down to two judges: Cowell—who still seems to think the show is the big game-changing deal America’s been waiting for (false: that was “American Idol” over a decade ago) and former Disney princess Lovato, although who knows if she’ll be back, either. (In case you weren’t aware, Reid announced last month he wouldn’t be returning).

As much as we admire Simon for pioneering the modern-day search-for-a-star module here in the states, we think it might be time for him to focus his time and money on another project that’s not the “X Factor.”

To put it more succinctly: Throw in the towel, Cowell.

