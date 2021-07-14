Britney Just Chose a New Lawyer After Reports Her Old Attorney Was Secretly ‘Loyal’ to Her Dad

Pleading his case. Britney Spears‘ prospective lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is reportedly attempting to convince a judge to let Britney hire him at her latest conservatorship hearing. The former federal prosecutor is said to have been personally requested by Britney herself.

TMZ was the first to report that Britney, 39, was having discussions with Rosengart about representing her amid her conservatorship battle. Discussions reportedly began soon after her former attorney, Sam Ingham III, filed to resign from her case on July 6. Rosengart, of the law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has previously represented a number of high-profile celebrities, including Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Butler, and Sean Penn, as per TMZ. The New York Post’s Page Six also reported that Rosengart agreed to represent Britney—but hiring him isn’t quite so simple. First, Britney’s judge has to sign off on his hiring.

“Britney has had multiple conversations with Mathew in recent days. She was concerned about what was going to happen after [Ingham] resigned as her lawyer, but Mathew has assured her that she will be in good hands if the judge appoints him,” a source told Page Six on Tuesday, July 13. “He has been keeping close tabs on her case for a while now and felt that her testimony last month was very compelling. He’ll be in court tomorrow.”

The New York Times and TMZ both confirmed on Wednesday, July 14, that Rosengart would be appearing before a judge to argue Britney’s right to choose her own attorney. Should her judge approve, Rosengart’s actions as an attorney are likely to differ greatly from her former lawyer, who was believed to be secretly “loyal” to her father, Jamie Spears. According to The New York Times, Rosengart is expected to push for an end to Britney’s conservatorship.

