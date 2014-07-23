Britney Spears is Launching a Lingerie Collection

Britney Spears is launching lingerie, y’all! The pop star took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal that’s she’s designed her own line of underpinnings called “The Intimate collection.”

While no hard details were given, we noticed a website is live, letting us know that the collection will debut in the states September 9, and in Europe September 26. (International? Fancy!)

In the Instagram snap, Spears is wearing a subtly sexy black mesh bra and matching retro high-waist undies, which we’re assuming are pieces from the forthcoming range.

Unlike some of her contemporaries who are busy launching new lifestyle ventures as a second act, Brit is still very much a pop star: Her next six-month Planet Hollywood residency in Las Vegas resumes August 15,