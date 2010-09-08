Britney Spears’ Latest Comeback Strategy; What James Franco Does Fives Time A Day

Brit Brit at the Grammy’s in January. Photo: Lester Cohen, WireImage

Britney may very well be performing during Fashion Week at Dasha Zhukovas Pop magazine party. How do you spell O.M.G.? (Daily Front Row)

Burberry remains perched high above other brands in the realm of technology and social media. The brand announces the launch of the Burberry Retail Theatre concept which allows the luxury label to live-stream directly to its boutiques starting with its Spring/Summer 2011 runway presentation. (Burberry)

Gucci has taken to speedboats, designing one with Riva, which was unveiled at the Cannes boat show. That’s too much luxury to handle in one sentence. (WWD)

Prabal Gurung is living up to his meteoric rise rep if the rumor mill is right. Word has it that the designer may be in talks for an upcoming Target collection. (Fashionista)

Is it the mark of a true lifestyle brand to have your very own logo? If so, Jason Wu is well on his way with Miss Wu, a wide-eyed owl that will make an appearance on the designer’s belts, knitwear, eyewear et al. (T Magazine)

Angelina Jolie spoke out against a Florida church’s plan to burn the Quran saying, I have hardly the words that somebody would do that to somebodys religious book. She also takes issue with the lack of media attention the floods in Pakistan are garnering. When does this lady sleep? (Just Jared)

TWITTER

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE DKNY Pop Corn. http://plixi.com/p/43970404

Donna, we’ll take salt please.



RT @henryholland My first ever branded dancefloor!!!! http://twitpic.com/2mgzn5

That is so fun it repels the possibility of snarky commentary.



RT @refinery29 James Franco likes to masturbate 5 times a day. TMI much?! http://tinyurl.com/388s7tr

Sadly though, that announcement got him press, a tweet and now this.

RT @Carine_Roitfeld Revenge is a confession of pain.

That is so one to think about.

RT @ellemagazine ELLE’s 25! Robbie Myers discussed traits today’s 25-yr olds want in men on the @todayshow this AM. Steady income topped the survey. Agree?

I’m not saying she’s a gold digger…