It’s Britney, y’all! The beloved pop star is back in a big way, and baring her amazing bod on the cover of the June issue of Shape magazine. Inside, the 31-year-old reveals her fitness routine (mostly predictable sound bites about how she keeps fit by doing lots of yoga and grooving to jams like Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and how, after having two children, she manages to be able to wear bikinis like the one she rocks on the cover.)

But the big news to come out of the article is that (after months of circulating rumors) Britney will, indeed, take over Las Vegas in a residency slated to open this fall. “The [Vegas] performances won’t be simple—they’ll be a massive party from start to finish,” Spears says in the new issue. “And to pull this off, I have to be in top condition and running at full speed.”

Details are still yet to come on exactly when and where Brit Brit will perform in glitzy Vegas, but we have absolutely no doubt it’ll be a show worth flying across the country for. Who’s with us?

MORE: Remember When Britney Shaved Her Head?