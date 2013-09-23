Uh-Oh: Britney Spears’ Las Vegas Show At Risk Due To Abysmal Ticket Sales

Just last week, Britney Spears made a big show of dramatically announcing on “Good Morning America” that tickets would be going on sale for her upcoming two-year Las Vegas show at Planet Hollywood—a move she’s probably regretting right about now. Why? Because ticket sales for “Britney: Piece of Me,” which is slated to kick off Dec. 27, have been pretty abysmal so far, with RaderOnline.com reporting that only three of the first 16 shows have sold out.

Considering the 31-year-old pop star’s expected to do almost 50 shows per year, and the fact the theater holds only 4,500 people — a small number by Vegas standards—the numbers are causing investors and people involved with the show to worry. By comparison, a source claims that Celine Dion and Shania Twain, two high profile singers who’ve taken up residencies in Las Vegas, instantly sold out their first block of shows.

Spears is reportedly worth over $44 million, and stands to earn $30 million from the two-year residency, which will see her performing her greatest hits, as well as songs off her upcoming eighth album to be released at the end of 2013. We can’t help but feel disappointed for the singer, who told “GMA” she’s been training for five hours daily to get into show form, and the effort’s obviously paying off—have you seen this recent pic of the pop star in a bikini? She looks fierce.

What do you think, can Britney rebound, or are disastrous ticket sales the beginning of the end?