Here’s How ‘Involved’ Britney’s Fiancé Is With Her Kids Amid Her Custody Case With K-Fed

Ever since she got engaged, fans have wondered if Britney Spears’ kids and Sam Asghari have met yet—and whether they approve of her relationship with the fitness trainer.

Well, according to one insider, Britney’s kids Sean Preston and Jayden James—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline—have a “good relationship” with her fiancé Sam. “They have a good relationship and that’s what matters,” the insider told E! News on Wednesday, October 13. “They really like Sam, and they like Sam for Britney, and he’s been really supportive of them, too, especially when the boys had their own issues with Jamie Spears,” the source added, seemingly referring to an alleged physical altercation between Britney’s youngest son, Sean, and his grandfather, Jamie Spears, in 2019.

Sam, who proposed to Britney in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating, is “very involved” in Britney’s family life, according to E!’s insider. “When it comes to the boys, Sam is definitely part of their lives because he’s part of Britney’s life in every way,” the source said. “So, especially with the Free Britney movement, he’s been on the forefront of everything, and Britney doesn’t hide any part of her life from Sam—or any part of her life from her kids because her life is so open now.” The insider went on to note that despite the struggles of her conservatorship, Britney and Sam act “very much” like a family with her kids “behind closed doors.”

As of 2021, Britney has 30 percent custody of her kids with her ex-husband. The “Gimme More” singer filed for divorce from K-Fed in November 2016, just two months after the birth of their son Sean. Britney cited irreconcilable differences in her filing at the time, asking for both physical and legal custody of their two sons with visitation rights for K-Fed. After she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, however, her custody agreement with K-Fed shifted, allowing him to have the majority custody of their sons.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly in March 2021, Britney only sees her sons “periodically” and there is no “set schedule” in place for visits. “She used to have more time with them until Kevin altered their custody arrangement after the incident with Jamie,” the insider told the site at the time. “Since then, the boys’ visits have been less frequent.”

“They spend most of their time at their dad’s house and have very few visits with their mom, especially overnight ones,” the source continued. “They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents. It’s nothing against Britney; they love and idolize her, and Kevin trusts her. It’s just that they’re getting older, so when they’re not at their main home with Kevin, they’re usually out doing things with friends.”

Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears are available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch them for free.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.