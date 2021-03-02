Britney Spears Posted a Rare Photo of Her Kids & They’re Taller Than Her Now

Look at how time flies. Britney Spears’ kids look so grown-up in a rare photo she posted of her two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

Britney—who shares Sean Preston and Jayden James with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline—took to her Instagram on Monday, March 1, to post a rare picture of what her sons look like now. The photo showed Britney, Sean Preston and Jayden James in a field at sunset as they posed for a picture with masks on. Fans will also notice that Britney’s sons are now taller than her, which she referenced in her Instagram caption.

“It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!! I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!!” she wrote. “Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!! I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it ….”

Britney continued, “But I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore 😂😂😂 and I’m gonna go celebrate …. Oh shit I guess cool moms don’t do that … Ok I’ll just read a book instead 🤷🏼‍♀️📚🤣 !!!!”

Britney’s post comes less than a month after the release of The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, which documented Britney’s conservatorship, which she was placed under in 2008 after Federline—Sean Preston and Jayden James’ father—was given “sole legal and physical custody” of their kids following their divorce and Britney’s war with the media and the paparazzi.

Though Britney and Federline went back to 50/50 custody after her conservatorship was created, their custody agreement was changed again in 2019 when Federline was given 70 percent custody, while Britney received 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. A source told Us Weekly on Monday that Britney sees her sons “less” now that their custody agreement changed.

“She used to have more time with them until Kevin altered their custody arrangement after the incident with, Jamie. Since then, the boys’ visits have been less frequent,” the source said. “They spend most of their time at their dad’s house and have very few visits with their mom, especially overnight ones…They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents. It’s nothing against Britney; they love and idolize her, and Kevin trusts her. It’s just that they’re getting older, so when they’re not at their main home with Kevin, they’re usually out doing things with friends.”

The insider went on to note that Britney sees her sons “periodically” and they don’t have a “set schedule.” Despite this, the source told Us Weekly that Sean Preston and Jayden are “normal boys” who “just want to see their mom happy.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

