Britney’s Ex-Husband Just Responded to Claims He Once ‘Threatened’ to Take Their ‘Kids Away’

Following their mother’s court hearing, many have wondered how Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s kids have been impacted by her ongoing conservatorship battle. Over the years, some have even grown concerned that the pop star’s children were used as a “pawn” in the establishment of her conservatorship. But according to Federline’s attorney, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“All along, Kevin has had one goal and that was to make it more likely, as soon as reasonable, that he and Britney could have a successful co-parenting relationship regarding the kids,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Kaplan, told The New York Post’s Page Six on Wednesday, June 30. “Things he did, he did because he thought he had to do that for the sake of the health and well-being of the kids. Kevin has never threatened anything in that regard.” Federline’s lawyer also claimed that his client “was not involved in the conservatorship, and he was not an agent of the conservator or anybody on that side of the probate case.”

Social media users began speculating that Federline played a role in the establishment of his ex-wife’s conservatorship after a leaked transcript referring to him as a “necessary party” in Spears’ 2008 intervention began circulating online in June. In the documents, Spears’ former manager Larry Rudolph claimed that Federline was “brought on” to discuss the “execution” of her intervention, as per Page Six.

“Kevin was brought on that call because he was going to be involved in the planning—I’m sorry, the execution, I should say, of that intervention,” Rudolph said at the time, Page Six claims. “He was a necessary party. There were no legal issues discussed. There were no—nothing to that—nothing in that order. Only discussion about the execution of the intervention.”

Rudolph continued, however, seemingly suggesting that Federline threatened to take their “kids away” if Spears didn’t seek treatment following her public breakdown in 2008. “Kevin had already, through his attorney, come forward and said, ‘I’m putting my foot down” he said, according to the documents. “Unless she goes to rehab … if she doesn’t get help, I’m taking those kids away.'”

Federline’s attorney, meanwhile, claimed to Page Six that “Kevin has never used his children as pawns for anything. Kevin has always acted, putting the kids first.” Kaplan continued, “Kevin went forward with the sole custody request because he didn’t feel the children were safe. When somebody has children in a custody order and they lock themselves in a room and then not give them back if the police come, I mean, the other parent has to do everything they can to protect the kids. Think about how traumatic that would be for kids.”

Spears and Federline share two sons: Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. Currently, Federline has 70 percent custody of his and Spears’ children, with Spears getting the other 30 percent. In an earlier statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, June 29, Federline’s attorney suggested that considerations would have to be made regarding Spears’ mental health if she seeks to change their custody agreement.

“The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised,” Kaplan said at the time, noting Federline “certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”

“If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she’s okay,” Kaplan continued, referring to her alleged use of lithium. “And if it’s no longer necessary, that’s great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she’s doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes.”

