Britney Just Got a Restraining Order Against Her Ex-Husband After He Crashed Her Wedding With a Knife

An unwelcomed guest. Britney Spears filed a restraining order against Jason Alexander after her extravagant wedding to Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” filed it right after her ex-husband tried to crash her wedding on June 9, 2022, with a knife in his hand hours before she walked down the aisle.

Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart told Page Six on June 10, 2022, “Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order. I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be.”

Britney married Jason Alexander for a brief 55 hours in 2004 in Las Vegas. Jason “continuously trespassed” on Britney’s Thousand Oaks, California home, according to the legal documents, and had been advised Thursday that he was “not welcomed.” He appeared outside her home on June 9, 2022, with a knife in his hand and was live streaming the break-in on his Instagram, but he was apprehended before the ceremony. In a report obtained by Page Six, Britney ex-husband is ordered to stay away 100 feet from Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari. He also was arrested with $2,500 bail, as he also had an open warrant out for grand theft embezzlement and possession of stolen property, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Bail was set at an additional $20,000 for those charges. Her attorney added, “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride.”

Britney and Sam married on June 9, 2022, after Sam proposed to her on September 13, 2021. The wedding took place at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, with around 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton. She sported a gorgeous wedding ring by Stephanie Gottlieb and a wedding dress designed by her good friend Donatella Versace. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, mother, Lynne, sister, Jamie Lynn and children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, did not attend the popstar’s third wedding, as per TMZ. Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

