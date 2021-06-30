The Real Reason Britney & Her Dad Stopped Talking Doesn’t Have to Do With Her Conservatorship

Change in dynamics. Britney Spears and Jamie Spears‘ relationship hasn’t always been what it is now. There was a time when Britney was even “close” to her father, but due to her conservatorship and an “altercation” between Jamie and one of her sons, she’s been forced to end her relationship with her dad.

Jamie has been the conservator over Britney’s $80 million estate since her conservatorship was created in 2008. At a hearing in front of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny in June, Britney slammed her father and accused him of “abusive” acts like not allowing her to remove an IUD, marry or have children. She also claimed that she had been put on lithium, a medication often used to treat bipolar disorder, against her will.

“The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it,” she said. “I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking.” She also told the judge that her dad, as well as anyone else who had a part in her conservatorship, “should be in jail. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me — they should be in jail,” she said.

A source told People on Wednesday that Britney spoke out about her conservatorship because she wants “big changes” in her life. “Britney was very nervous about speaking in front of the judge, but this is her life — and she wants big changes,” she said.

Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. K-Fed was given sole custody of his and Britney’s children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.

After her hospitalization, the California court placed Britney under a conservatorship, which gave Jamie and her attorney at the time, Andrew Wallet, full control over her assets. According to People’s source, Britney understood at the time why her dad filed to be her conservator, but she doesn’t believe that her conservatorship should’ve lasted this long. Though the insider notes that the conservatorship has created a wedge in Britney and Jamie’s relationship, the last straw for Britney is when her father allegedly physically assaulted her eldest son, Sean Preston, in 2019. According to the source, Britney cut off contact with her father after the incident with Sean Preston, who was 13 at the time.

“Britney was close with her dad for years. It really seems that she realizes he saved her life in 2008, but she doesn’t agree that the conservatorship should have continued on for all these years,” the insider said. “She hasn’t had contact with her dad for a long time and was beyond upset after Jamie’s altercation with her son.”

According to Us Weekly, Federline filed a police report and was granted a restraining order against Jamie in September 2019 after an alleged physical altercation between Britney’s father and Sean Preston. “Britney had the boys at Jamie’s condo on the evening of August 24. Jamie and Sean Preston got into an argument. Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston,” the source said at the time.

Another source added at the time, “Jamie has a temper, which is no secret to anyone in the family. Fortunately, Britney did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father. The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious…Preston was not physically injured but very scared and shaken up.”

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, confirmed the incident to People at the time. “There was a disagreement that occurred while Britney and the children were visiting with Jamie at his home that led to a physical altercation that was observed by Jayden,” he said. “Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there, but the trauma to the kids is nonetheless.” After the incident, Jamie was cleared of any child abuse charges after Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said that there was “insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed.”

In legal documents filed on June 30, Jamie confirmed that his communication with Britney ended around the time of the altercation, which is also around when Britney’s former care manager, Jodi Montgomery, temporarily replaced Jamie as Britney’s conservator. “He has been cut off from communicating with her,” the documents read.

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.