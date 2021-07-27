Britney’s Mom Claims Her Dad Had an ‘Appalling’ Fight With Her Sons—& Now the Star ‘Fears’ Him

Lynne Spears just accused Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears of having a physical altercation with the singer’s two sons—an incident she called “appalling and inexcusable,” according to new court documents filed by the “Toxic” singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.

Britney’s lawyer filed the documents on Monday, July 26, as part of a petition seeking to remove Britney’s dad as her conservator and replace him with accountant Jason Rubin. Rosengart included a statement by Britney’s mom Lynne in the filing, which claimed that her daughter’s relationship with her father has “dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred” ever since he had an alleged altercation with Britney’s kids. The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shares sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

According to HuffPost, the petition reads, “Lynne Spears also describes in her Declaration a ‘physical altercation between Mr. Spears and the conservatee’s minor children’ as ‘appalling and inexcusable [which] understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them.” Britney’s dad was previously accused of having an altercation with Britney’s eldest son, Sean, in September 2019. Following the incident, Britney’s ex requested a temporary restraining order for his kids against Jamie.

In Monday’s filing, Britney’s mom also claimed that her father Jamie is “incapable” of being the star’s conservator and does not have her best interest at heart. “It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level,” Lynne writes, before adding that “his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter’s estate is not in the best interests of my daughter, the conservatee.”

Lynne’s statement comes just weeks after her daughter was granted approval by a Los Angeles Superior court judge to retain her own representation for the first time in 13 years. Britney’s mom took to Instagram at the time to share a subtle show of support following her daughter’s court win. The mother of three, 66, shared a post featuring a bible verse from the book of John, which reads, “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”

