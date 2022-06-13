Here’s How Jamie Lynn & Britney’s Mom Reacted to Her ‘Dream’ Wedding After Not Being Invited

Not a family affair. Britney Spears didn’t invite Jamie Lynn or her mother to her wedding. The mother and sister of the “Baby…One More Time” singer did, however, react to the extravagant wedding that took place at Britney’s home on June 9, 2022.

Lynne Spears posted a comment on Britney’s carousel of images of her wedding on June 10, 2022. “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” she wrote. “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!” Jamie Lynn, for her part, did not comment but instead liked the post of her sister’s wedding.

On June 9, 2022, TMZ reported that Britney’s father, mother and sister would not be in attendance at Britney’s wedding. The only person from Britney’s immediate family who was invited to her wedding was her older brother Bryan Spears, who was seen dressed up to go to the wedding but did not show up in the end. “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” a source told People. “She cried happy tears at some moments.”

Britney’s children with Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, did not attend the wedding as well. According to Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, he told TMZ on June 9, “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

Britney’s relationship with her family has been rocky since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after almost a decade. Britney’s father was her conservator for 13 years until a judge overturned it on November 13, 2021. Her mother tried to make amends in their relationship after the drama, but Britney wasn’t too forgiving according to a source who spoke to Page Six in November 2021. The source said, “Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house. She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.”

Sam proposed to Britney on September 13, 2021, after five years of dating. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. The couple also announced that they were expecting a baby in April 2022, six months after her conservatorship ended. However a month after the announcement, the couple announced that Britney had a miscarriage.

The wedding was truly Britney’s dream wedding. The “Toxic” singer wore a gorgeous gown and train designed by Donatella Versace and wore a two-band ring designed by Stephanie Gottlieb. According to People, the guest list included star-studded friends like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

