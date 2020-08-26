Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Is Now Her Trustee & Will Inherit Her Fortune if She Dies

Moves made. Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn was named her trustee amid her conservatorship battle. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jamie Lynn was named the trustee of her older sister’s trust, the SJB Revocable Trust, on Tuesday, August 25.

According to the docs, Britney’s co-conservators at this time, her attorney Andrew Wallet and her father Jamie Spears, signed off for Jamie Lynn to be the “trustee” of her older sister’s fortune. The SJH Revocable Trust was set up in 2004 to protect Britney’s fortune and the financial future of her two kids, sons Sean Preston Federline, 14, and Jayden James Federline, 23, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Per the papers, Britney will remain as the “sole beneficiary” of the trust while she’s alive. When she dies, her younger sister will receive “the entire principal of the Trust, including all accused and undistributed and unrealized income,” according to the docs.

Jamie Lynn’s income will be combined with “any insurance on the settlor’s life or other assets payable to the Trust as a result of settlor’s death [and will be] distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust.”

The docs also state that Britney and Jamie Lynn’s father is asking the court to allow the Fidelity Financial Management company to create “blocked accounts,” which will hold all of the “Toxic” singer’s assets. If the request is approved, the company would also serve as advisors over Britney’s fortune.

News of Jamie Lynn as Britney’s fortune’s trustee comes amid her conservatorship battle with her father. Jamie, who has been Britney’s conservator of her estate since 2008, relinquished his role in 2019 due to “personal health reasons.” Jamie’s decision to step down as Britney’s sole conservator also came after his daughter’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, obtained a restraining order against him following an alleged altercation between Jamie and the couple’s eldest son, Sean Preston. Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over as her temporary conservator.

In August 2020, Britney asked to permanently remove her father as her conservator. The next day, Jamie filed a petition requesting that Wallet, who was also previously a co-conservator of Britney’s estate, to serve as conservator alongside him. Wallace, who relinquished his role as Britney’s sole conservator in March 2019, signed an affidavit at the time agreeing to work with Jamie. Another hearing is scheduled for September 16, 2020. Drama over Britney’s conservatorship also comes amid the #FreeBritney social media campaign, which fights for Britney to have control over her own estate.

In April 2019, Jamie Lynn defended her sister from criticism on Instagram. “10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can [get the fuck out of here] with all the comments about what you don’t understand.”

She continued, “Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the ‘blank’ outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth. 👋🏻”