Britney Just Revealed Where She Stands With Jamie Lynn After Claiming Her Family Lives ‘Off’ Her

Where they stand. Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears‘ relationship was revealed after the “…Oops I Did It Again” singer claimed in court that her “family has lived off” of her conservatorship for more than a decade.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, July 11, Jamie Lynn, who is 10 years younger than Britney, revealed that her older sister sent her kids a box of toys. “nothing sweeter than coming home to a box full of goodies for my girls from their auntie” the Zoey 101 alum captioned a photo of various stuffed animals, a purse and more.

Jamie Lynn has two children from two different fathers. Her 13-year-old daughter Maddie Brian is from her relationship with ex-fiance Casey Aldridge. She also has a 3-year-old daughter named Ivey Joan with her husband, Jamie Watson. Britney’s presents come after the Grammy winner told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny in June that her family, which includes her sister Jamie Lynn, her dad Jamie Spears and her mom Lynne Spears, have “lived off” of her conservatorship since it was created in 2008.

“Considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say going forward, and say, ‘We don’t think this should end, we have to help her.’ Especially if I get my fair turn exposing what they did to me,” Britney said.

She also told the court that she plans to “sue” her “family” over her “abusive” conservatorship. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Britney also slammed her family for allowing the “abuse” from her father, who has been her conservator since 2008, to continue despite her pleas for help. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad…My whole family did nothing.” she said.

Jamie Lynn, who disabled comments on her Instagram after Britney’s hearing, responded to the backlash in an Instagram Story at the time, denying that she makes any money from her sister. “I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn said in a video in June. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

She continued, “Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

Jamie Lynn also confirmed in July that she’s not on Britney’s “payroll” after she reposted a headline on her Instagram Story that read: “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll. Jamie Lynn commented on the headline, writing, “Facts…now leave my broke-ass alone.”

Though she’s never been one of Britney’s conservators, Jamie Lynn was named as the trustee of Britney’s estate by their father and Britney’s co-conservator at the time, Andrew Wallet, in 2020. According to the legal documents, Jamie is the “sole beneficiary” of the SJB Trust, which was created by Britney in 2004 to protect her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James’ financial future and her fortune.

According to the docs, when Britney dies, Jamie Lynn will receive “the entire principal of the Trust, including all accused and undistributed and unrealized income.” That amount will also be combined with “any insurance on the settlor’s life or other assets payable to the Trust as a result of settlor’s death [and will be] distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust.” Jamie Lynn also confirmed in July that she will be releasing a memoir about her “unfiltered story” as Britney’s younger sister in 2022.

“She shares never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable,” the publisher’s description reads. “Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story.”

