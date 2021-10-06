Britney Just Accused Her Family of Not ‘Saving’ Her—& Jamie Lynn Had This Subtle Response

Called out. Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears‘ drama clearly isn’t over yet, as the “Toxic” singer is still sharing how she really feels about her sister and the rest of their family over on social media following her dad’s suspension from her conservatorship.

Britney, 39, took to Instagram late on Tuesday, October 5, to share an ethereal image of two women underwater. One of the women can be seen swimming down as if to save the other woman, who appears to be lying unconscious. “This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister,” Britney captioned the post, before slamming her family for not helping her in the same way throughout her conservatorship under her dad Jamie’s control.

“I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!” Britney added, seemingly referring to the previous allegations of conservatorship “abuse” she shared during her June 2021 court hearing.

The “Gimme More” songstress went on to call out her other family members—which includes her mom Lynne, sister Jamie Lynn and brother Bryan. “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can f**k with you !!!!” she added. Jamie Lynn, for her part, subtly responded to the post by giving it a like.

Britney ended her caption on a grateful note, writing, “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life 🌹!!!!” Rosengart was hired after Britney was granted the right to choose her own lawyer following the resignation of her former court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham.

Since stepping into the role in July 2021, Britney’s new lawyer has successfully convinced a Los Angeles court judge to have her dad Jamie suspended immediately from her conservatorship as of September 2021. Rosengart is now aiming to end Britney’s conservatorship completely, and a court hearing on the matter is set for November 12.

