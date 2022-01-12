Britney Just Shaded Jamie Lynn For Promoting Her Own Memoir After She ‘Abandoned’ Her

Two can play at that game. Britney Spears’ response to Jamie Lynn’s GMA interview seems to suggest that the pop singer is far from pleased about her sister’s upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Jamie Lynn—who was raised with Britney by their father Jamie Spears and mother Lynne Spears—appeared on an episode of Good Morning America to promote Things I Should Have Said, out January 18, 2021, as part of an interview about her involvement in Britney’s conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. In her book, Jamie Lynn writes that Britney’s behavior was “erratic,” “paranoid” and “spiraling” at times. But during her conversation with ABC News Nightline anchor Juju Chang, the Sweet Magnolias actress dodged questions about her sister’s mental state today.

“I can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind. I don’t think that’s fair,” Jamie Lynn said. “But I’m allowed to say how I felt in those [moments], because that matters. It matters that I was in pain.”

The Netflix star went on to claim that she “took no steps to be a part” of Britney’s conservatorship when it was put in place in 2008. At the time, Jamie Lynn says she was more focused on her own life, as she was 17 years old and pregnant with her first child. Yet she claims that she still attempted to “help” her sister to no avail. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said on GMA. “When she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and end this all for our family—if it’s gonna cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Britney, for her part, seemingly responded to the interview just hours before it aired with a cryptic post on Instagram. The “Toxic” singer shared a photo of a typewriter, which she captioned, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???” Given Jamie Lynn’s upcoming memoir, it seems Britney is reminding fans that there are two sides to every story.

Jamie Lynn announced her memoir in July 2021. The title of Jamie Lynn’s memoir was originally reported as I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, which referenced a lyric from Britney’s 1998 song, “…Baby One More Time.” However, after backlash from Britney’s fans, Jamie Lynn announced in October that she had retitled the book, Things I Should Have Said.

After Jamie Lynn’s memoir announcement, Britney appeared to call her sister out for nearly using her lyric as the title of her tell-all. “Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book 📚 next year 😜 but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘Shit, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ 😂🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!” What do you guys think 🤔🤔🤔 ????” Britney wrote at the time.

According to a source who spoke to E! News in October 2021, Britney felt “totally abandoned” after Jamie Lynn’s memoir announcement. “Britney is very, very angry and hurt,” the insider said at the time. “She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long.” The source went on to note, “She asked for support, and feels like Jamie Lynn turned her back on her and couldn’t be bothered.”

“It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book,” a separate source told Hollywood Life at the time. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”

News of the tell-all memoir came months after Jamie Lynn revealed that she and her children have been fielding online abuse and “death threats” following her response to Britney’s conservatorship court hearing in June. Jamie Lynn initially turned off comments on her Instagram posts and remained silent on the issue for days, until she eventually shared a statement on her Instagram Story addressing why she waited so long to speak out.

“I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn said on her Instagram Story in June 2021. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Jamie Lynn went on to insist that she has always “supported” Britney. “I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bullshit,” she said at the time. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

