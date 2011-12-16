Britney Spears Is Finally Engaged To Jason Trawick

After months of speculation that Britney Spears was going to get engaged to her former agent Jason Trawick, it seems that they have finally sealed the deal. A source confirms to Us that he popped the question on Thursday night, which also marked another major milestone: his 40th birthday.

I’m thrilled to see that Britney’s life is finally back on track. After a series of major missteps, notably involving umbrellas and crazed paparazzi, I was worried for a bit. Jason is a noble dude who clearly loves his Brit-Brit, and who wouldn’t?

Here’s hoping this works out better than her and K-Fed!



