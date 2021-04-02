Britney Spears Just Responded to Claims She Doesn’t Run Her Own Instagram & Is Being Censored

There is growing concern among many #FreeBritney supporters that Britney Spears’ Instagram isn’t actually run by the singer—but according to a statement released to TMZ, Britney is in charge of writing her own captions on the social media account.

In the statement issued to TMZ on Friday, April 2, the “Toxic” star, 39, referenced a recent claim made by one of her former makeup artists, Billy Brasfield, who alleged that Britney told him via text she was not behind a recent Instagram caption responding to Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears documentary. “No, I’m not talking to him at all. I write my posts,” the pop star told TMZ. “I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B.”

In the Instagram post in question, Britney seemingly claimed to be “embarrassed” by the documentary, which detailed how the media scrutiny she experienced earlier in her career ultimately led to the conditions that landed her in an ongoing conservatorship under her father, Jamie Lynn Spears. “My life has always been speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive,” the Instagram caption began.

It continues, “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media … and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!”

Her caption admits that while she didn’t watch the documentary, the parts she saw left her crying for “two weeks.” It reads, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes. I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly on Friday, Britney has “complete control over her social media.” The source noted that she is in charge, despite working with a social media team. “She has her own social media team, and she and that team decide what goes out,” the insider explained. “The conservatorship has no involvement with that whatsoever.”

