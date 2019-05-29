This Is What Britney Spears Wants Fans To Know About Her Instagram

The “Toxic” singer is all about doing things herself. Or, at least managing her Instagram account all by herself. Fans have an Instagram conspiracy that suggests Britney Spears doesn’t post her own photos or videos—that she has someone else do it for her. So—OK. How to pack this? First of all, who cares? Second of all, if that were true, she probably wouldn’t be the first celebrity to have a social media manager. Third of all (third of all?), Spears claims it is not true. The 37-year-old singer has blasted these conspiracy theories, saying that she does, in fact, manage her own social media accounts.

In a video that she deleted—and then promptly reposted—Spears addressed the allegations. “For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday, so you’re wrong, but hope you like it.” In the “music video” she shared, Spears can be seen modeling different outfits against a brick wall while slightly swaying to Rihanna’s, “Man Down.” She sports a pink minidress, a white dress with cap-sleeves, and a pale blue dress. Spears wants to make sure fans know she’s legit and shares her own material.

On May 16, some of Spears’ followers said a video she posted of herself dancing to Michael Jackson was actually taken back in March 2018. Spear’s manager, Larry Rudolph, recently said Spears may never perform again. Fans believed the dancing video was only shared to make it seem as if the singer was doing well following the negative press. One fan wrote, “This video is from 2018. I’m not buying that Britney posted this.” While another commented an uplifting message, “Just remember you don’t have to always be “on” for us. You don’t have to prove anything… you’re an icon. From one southern girl to another, take care of YOU. 💕💕💕💕💕💕”

Check out the “music video” she posted just 19 hours ago. She’s setting the record straight.