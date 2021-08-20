Britney Is Under Investigation For Allegedly Striking Her Housekeeper During a ‘Dispute’

Legal issues. Britney Spears is under investigation after her housekeeper claimed that the singer “struck” her during a “dispute” at her home.

Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to People on Thursday, August 19, that the Grammy winner is a suspect in a battery investigation after her housekeeper reported that Britney “struck them during a dispute” inside her home. No injuries were reported. “Ultimately that investigation will be forwarded to the attorney’s office for review. It’s a minor misdemeanor battery [investigation],” Buschow told People.

After the report, a source close to Britney told People that the singer “didn’t hit anyone” and that Britney struck a phone in the housekeeper’s hands but not the employee herself. The insider said, “The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to knock it out of her hands.” Buschow declined to “discuss the particulars” of the incident to People but explained that misdemeanor battery occurs when there is “physical contact” with another person.

According to TMZ, the dispute started after the housekeeper took Britney’s dog to the veterinarian and they argued about the dog’s wellbeing. Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, hasn’t commented on the investigation.

The investigation comes days after Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, announced his plan to step down as her conservator, a role he’s had since her conservatorship was created in 2008. “Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court,” Jamie’s lawyer stated in a filing in August. “In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears.”

At a court hearing in June, Britney claimed that Jamie had put her on lithium against her will, forced her to keep an IUD, work seven days a week and not allow her to marry or have children. “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it,” she said. “I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking.”

She also slammed the California court system for allowing her father to make so much money off of her. According to Forbes, Jamie has made at least $5 million from Britney’s conservatorship. “It makes no sense whatsoever for the state of California to sit back and literally watch me, with their own two eyes, make a living for so many people and pay so many people, trucks and buses on tour, on the road with me, and be told I’m not good enough,” she said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money, and it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end.” With his resignation, it seems Britney’s dream is one step closer to coming true.

