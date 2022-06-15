Britney Is Moving Into Her Ex Kevin’s Neighborhood After Their Sons Skipped Her Wedding—See Her New Mansion

Scroll To See More Images

Keeping family near! Britney Spears’ house is reportedly in the same neighborhood as her ex-husband Kevin Federline and her kids. The “Baby…One More Time” bought the new mansion right after her wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022.

TMZ first reported the deal on June 13, 2022, when the couple bought the mansion for $11.8 million. The 11,650-square feet Calabasas mansion includes six bedrooms and nine baths. Her new residence is within the double-gated Estates at the Oaks neighborhood, which is in a guard-gated community. According to Dirt, the mansion features “soaring custom steel entry doors open into lavish interiors adorned throughout with imported onyx, hardwood and stone floors, vaulted ceilings, wide arched hallways, bespoke chandeliers, Ann Sacks mosaic tile designs and hand-carved fireplaces.”

Other amenities of the building include “a fireplace, sitting area, terrace, an exercise room, dual walk-in closets with walnut and alder wood cabinetry, and a luxe marble bath with a soaking tub and steam shower; outdoors, the resort-like grounds span 1.6 acres, and include a 55-foot pool and spa with tiered waterfalls and a waterslide, along with a detached one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with its own kitchen and five-car garage.”

Residents of the Oaks neighborhood include Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline also lives in the area with her children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James. A source told TMZ that “Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his. As long as his peace and tranquility aren’t invaded as a result, more power to her.” The newlywed couple was seen moving on their wedding day with a white Mercedes-Benz and moving trucks parked in the front of their new place.

Britney and Sam married on June 9, 2022, at their old mansion in Los Angeles, CA. Approximately 60 people attended including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow. Britney’s immediate family, her father, mother, sister, Jamie Lynn, and brother, Bryan Spears did not attend the wedding. Kevin Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan confirmed to TMZ on June 9, 2022, that her children would not be in attendance. “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.