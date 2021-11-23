Britney Has ‘No Desire’ to See Her Mom For the Holidays After Blaming Her For ‘Ruining’ Her Life

Now that her conservatorship is officially over, Britney Spears‘ holiday plans can be whatever she wants them to be this year. But will they include her parents and family?

According to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life on November 23, 2021, Britney currently has “no desire” to spend the holidays with her family—and that includes her mom Lynne and dad Jamie. “Britney has made it crystal clear that she has no desire to see her mom, or any of her family for that matter,” the source revealed. “The only people that matter in Britney’s life are [her fiancé] Sam [Asghari] and her boys [Jayden and Sean],” the insider added, referring to her kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney, however, still isn’t letting her relationship with her parents dampen her holiday spirits. The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on November 22, 2021, to celebrate the festive season with a dance in front of her Christmas tree. “I get silly this time of year🤪 … hot cocoa please 😋 ☕️ !!!!!! God bless !!!!” read part of her caption at the time.

News of Britney’s holiday plans come just weeks after she blasted her mom Lynne on Instagram for being the person who “secretly ruined” her life. The “Gimme More” singer alleged that it was her mother who “gave” her father Jamie the “idea” to put her under a conservatorship in 2007. “my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Page Six. Britney continued, “she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and [business manager] Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f—k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did.”

Just days later, a source told Page Six that Britney was “still” furious at her mother Lynne, and even refused to see her when Lynne flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles in an attempt to work things out with her daughter. “A few weeks before the conservatorship ended, Lynne flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney,” the insider told site on November 16, 2021. “But Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house. She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.” From the sound of it, Britney won’t be letting her mom come home for holidays either this year.

