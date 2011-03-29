Britney Spears Hearts D&G, New York Mad About F*ck In CK Ad

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Britney Spears looks all vixen like in Dolce & Gabbana in promo images for Femme Fatale. (Telegraph UK)

The new Jean Paul Gaultier exhibit will feature a talking Jean Paul Gaultier doll. Creepy. We molded the head of Jean Paul in plaster and we will have [film] projections right onto the face, explained Thierry-Maxime Loriot. (WWD)

Apparently, Nashville Fashion Week is kind of a big deal. Christian Siriano is headlining it, and Lexus is sponsoring. (Racked)

People are claiming that a CK billboard spells out “F*CK” with like bikini bottoms, table legs and the CK logo. No one cares about the scantily clad people, just the lettering that would take people who can see those Magic Eyes to find. (CBS News)

Prince Harry looks smoking on the cover of GQ UK. (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @evachen212 Photo: Phillip Lims boxy new KC Satchel tote. I like. http://tumblr.com/x8t1x9nuhe Me too!

RT @harpersbazaarus @Prabalgurung has been named a Goodwill Ambassador by Maiti Nepal: http://ow.ly/4oUX0 Who said fashion was frivolous?

RT @MichaelKors #idontunderstandwhy it’s still 35 degrees out #nyc #freezing #okillstopcomplaining Word, MK, word.

RT @pamelalovenyc So excited for yummy gluten free pizza! Some of those words don’t go together.